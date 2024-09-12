The Heat Looks To Continue

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures on the warmer side this morning compared to what we've seen the past few days. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with calm northeast winds and partly cloudy skies.

We get another pleasant morning Friday with temperatures back in the upper 50s for some! Soak it in because temperatures look to remain on the warmer side the next few days. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with lots of sunshine.

This weekend looks warm and muggy as the heat index values climb, especially on Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 90s but it will feel more like the upper 90s by Sunday and Monday. With the added moisture, we will keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm but most look to remain dry.

