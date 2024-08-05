The Heat Continues Today

TULSA. OKLA. — A mild start this morning with hot conditions expected this afternoon. Highs around 99° with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Mid 70s Tuesday morning and then up to 102°. SW winds, then NW winds 5-15 mph.

Starting around 70° Wednesday and then reaching 96° with NE winds 5-15 mph.

Upper 90s on Thursday with lows in the mid 70s. E winds 5-15 mph.

Slight chance for a few showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the mid 90s on Friday through next weekend. Morning lows in the low 70s to upper 60s!

Stay cool and hydrated this week!

