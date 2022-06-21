The Heat Continues This Week

TULSA, Okla — Hot weather remains the rule through the week. Today look for lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid/upper 90s. Factor in the mugginess, and heat index values will rains between 100-105 degrees. Stay hydrated and cool.

A weak cold front will approach the region tonight, an then stall out tomorrow before lifting back north Thursday as a warm front. This front will give some of us the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms...depending on how far south the front goes. Right now we'll leave the highest chances of storms along and north of HWY 60, with an isolated chance as far south as I-40. Temps will stay hot, but some temporary relief will occur for any lucky folks that end of under one or two of these storms. Severe threat looks very low.

As the front goes back north, our hottest weather of the year so far may build in for Friday and Saturday with highs possibly reaching 100! A stronger cold front then sweeps through Saturday night flipping the temps into Sunday. A cool and dry north breeze will push highs back into the 80s on Sunday! R-E-L-I-E-F, relief!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --