The cool and cloudy weather continues

TULSA, Okla — For the 3rd straight morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. Visibility may lower to a ¼ of a mile or less in spots. Please be advised and allow some extra time for the morning drive. Expect a few passing showers and patchy drizzle as well.

Like we’ve seen all week, temperatures will struggle today with lots of clouds overhead, but we’ll finish a little bit warmer compared to the previous days. Look for highs this afternoon in the mid/upper 40s, with perhaps a few spots south reaching the low 50s.

Friday’s highs will also reach the upper 40s to low 50s with an increasing rain chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Keep an umbrella for your Friday night plans too as we expect rain into Saturday morning. As the storm system exits, we’ll dry out Saturday afternoon as a chilly and gusty north wind flows over Green Country. Highs Saturday will be stuck in the low/mid 40s, and could fall into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

It’s been long time, but we finally see a good opportunity for sunshine on Sunday! Sunday will also mark the start of a steady and sunny warming trend into next week! Sunday's highs should reach the low 50s, but look for 60s next week!

