Temps to get Hotter Before Relief Arrives

TULSA, Okla — Summertime heat and humidity will be the rule for the next three days before we see relief. Today highs will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values in the low/mid 100s. Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed. Only a very slim chance of a pop-up shower or storm.

The hottest weather of the season so far moves in tomorrow and Saturday with temps possibly reaching triple digits! Heat index values will make it feel even hotter.

Our relief arrives Saturday evening/night as a cold front sweeps through. The front will flip the switch and push temps about 5-10 degrees below average! Highs Sunday will hold in the mid 80s with a gusty north wind. Sunday will be the day to circle for outdoor weekend plans.

We'll keep the refreshing air in place to start next week, but the typical summer heat and humidity will be back by the end of the next week.

