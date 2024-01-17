Temps to finally climb above freezing today

TULSA, Okla — A cold morning, but we’ll finally climb above freezing this afternoon! Look for lots of sunshine and a gusty south wind with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Below average temps, but a chance to thaw out. After we drop into the low/mid 20s tonight, we’ll be right back in the low/mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will drop temps back below freezing to finish the week on Friday with highs in the mid 20s and mostly sunny skies. Chilly temperatures will remain through the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 20s Saturday, and mid 30s on Sunday.

Good chance we’ll need an umbrella next week with what could be a several waves of rainfall. We will have to monitor Sunday night into Monday morning as temps could be near freezing. As precipitation moves in, there is a chance it starts as a freezing rain, before going to a cold rain during the day Monday. Temperatures stay above freezing the rest of the week so any additional precipitation next week will be of the liquid variety.

