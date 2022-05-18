Temps heating up Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — Like we saw yesterday morning, a few showers and storms are moving though to start the day. Expect these to clear by mid/late morning. As sunshine filters through this afternoon, temps should heat up with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another round of showers and storms looks possible tonight through Thursday morning. Like today, those will move out and temps will heat up in the afternoon.

All eyes on a cold front that is set to arrive Friday bringing with it a chance of storms Friday afternoon/evening. Some data is now hinting the front may stall for a bit near I-44 into Saturday morning before it gets a more significant push southeast Saturday PM. This would mean a very tricky temp forecast for Tulsa Saturday as temps could be warmer (60s) in the morning, then turn much cooler by late afternoon (50s). Showers will be possible as well. If you have plans to attend the PGA Championship Saturday, but prepared for a cooler/gloomy/breezy day.

Sunday looks quite pleasant. The morning will be chilly with lows in the 40s, then highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

