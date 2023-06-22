Watch Now
Temperatures to heat up into the weekend

Slight storm chance to finish the week. Chances will increase over the weekend
Hotter temps arrive this weekend with the hottest of the summer so far in the middle of next week! Monitoring a few storms chances through the weekend as well.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 07:36:58-04

TULSA, Okla — A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect today for areas without power. Look for temps to reach the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry for any storm cleanup. Tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today with highs in the low 90s and a slightly higher chance of storms.

Hotter temps will move in this weekend with highs in the mid/upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits! We will see the chance of a few storms Saturday AM and again Sunday PM.

After a slight drop in temps to start next week, the hottest weather of the season so far moves in at the middle of next week with our first 100-degree temps of the summer!

