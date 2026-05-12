Temperatures On The Climb This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Expect south winds 10-20 mph with a chance for a few isolated showers and storms by tonight. This looks to stay north of Tulsa, mainly along the Oklahoma/Kansas border. A few storms could be marginally severe but not looking at anything widespread.

Temperatures look to climb the rest of the week. Great weather for any outdoor activities! Mostly to partly cloudy skies with gusty south winds returning Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. A few isolated rain chances this week with storm chances returning this weekend.

As we get closer to this time, we'll have a better sense of the timing and severe weather threat.

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