Talala fires result in a 'Smokenado'

TALALA, Okla — A smokenado also goes by many other names, including smoke tornado, firenado, fire whirl or fire devil.

This condition is caused when ash and smoke are uplifted by an intense updraft created over hot spots of a fire and the smoke begins to rise.

These are similar to a land spout tornados or dust devils.

There is enough shear flowing through the smoke as it rises and creates a spinning motion.

Video Courtesy: Scotty Stokes, Rogers County Emergency Management

