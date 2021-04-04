Watch
Talala fires result in a 'Smokenado'

'Smokenado' Talala Fires
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 14:05:13-04

TALALA, Okla — A smokenado also goes by many other names, including smoke tornado, firenado, fire whirl or fire devil.

This condition is caused when ash and smoke are uplifted by an intense updraft created over hot spots of a fire and the smoke begins to rise.

These are similar to a land spout tornados or dust devils.

There is enough shear flowing through the smoke as it rises and creates a spinning motion.

Video Courtesy: Scotty Stokes, Rogers County Emergency Management

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
