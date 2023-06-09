T-Storms Possible Again this Afternoon/Evening

TULSA, OKLA- — Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm chances will continue into Friday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours with daytime highs around 90 degrees.

Locally heavy rainfall, quarter size hail and damaging winds will be possible in the stronger storms.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

We're tracking an increasing chance for showers and storms on Saturday.

Severe storms could develop near a dry-line tomorrow with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

Daytime highs tomorrow afternoon in the upper 80s.

Slightly cooler for Sunday with highs only reaching the mid to lower 80s, along with some widely scattered showers and storms for the first half of the day.

After a brief lull in convective coverage Monday, showers and storms will likely return on Tuesday.

