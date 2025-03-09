Sunshine Returns with Seasonal Temps for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA — Some light lingering rain showers, mainly south of I-40 this morning. Sunshine will thankfully return and help to warm us up near seasonal in the mid to lower 60s.

Mostly clear this evening with our sunset time now at 7:26 PM. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s.

Warming up to start the work week under a mainly sunny sky. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the mid-70s!

Tuesday brings us sunshine again with warmer lows in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 50° with highs in the upper 70s again.

Upper 40s to start Thursday with highs near 80°. Mostly sunny.

A potent storm system is forecast to impact the Plains into the Mississippi Valley as we move into Friday. Severe weather is possible across portions of the area Friday. Stay tuned!

