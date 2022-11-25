Sunshine returns for Friday shopping plans

After a gloomy and cloudy Thanksgiving, we expect the sun to return today! North, we'll see the sun all day, but for those of south, it may take a little longer for the clouds to clear. If you have any Black Friday shopping plans, the weather will cooperate! Highs today in the mid 50s.

A soaking rain is on the way for Saturday. Rain will spread from south to north tomorrow morning, and will likely linger into much of the afternoon before tapering off tomorrow evening/night. A few light showers may hold on into Sunday morning, but we should see some clearing into Sunday afternoon. Temps will run a bit below average with only low 50s tomorrow, and mid 50s on Sunday.

We'll warm up early next week as strong southerly flow gives the temps a boost! Near 60 on Monday to even low 70s on Tuesday! Earlier in the week, there was a concern for a few strong storms with a cold front Tuesday evening/night, but it appears the best moisture will stay to our east. We'll keep a slight chance of a storm in the forecast as the front sweeps though.

Behind the front, much colder air will move in for Wednesday.

