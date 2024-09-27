Sunny Start with Increasing Clouds this Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — Once again some areas of patchy fog out-the-door with improvements after sunrise.

Sunshine to start the day with clouds rolling in for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

There is a slight chance a few showers near the Oklahoma/Arkansas line this evening, but any rain will be very light. Friday Night Football games will be in great shape!

Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We've got a pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the low/mid 80s and partly to mostly sunny sky. Outdoor plans will be a go!!

As of now, Monday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Good news is it won't last long since a front will drop temperatures back into the low/mid 80s on Tuesday.

Despite a front moving through, moisture looks limited so we aren't expecting a rain chance.

Southerly winds will return mid/late next week bringing temps back up to finish the week. It's possible temperatures could approach the 90-degree mark by the end of next week.

