Sunny, Hot Saturday

Posted at 5:33 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 06:33:56-04

Happy Saturday!

Today will be mostly sunny with above normal temps in the low 90s. There may be some isolated showers across eastern Okahoma.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot in the low 90s.

Monday will be the last real hot day for awhile with highs in the middle to upper 90s. A strong cold front moves in Monday night with a few showers/storms behind it. Strong winds would be the main threat.

Tuesday will be cooler in the upper 70s and breezy north winds.

