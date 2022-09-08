Sunny Finish To The Week

TULSA, Okla — All eyes are on a cool down for Sunday, but until then, seasonably hot afternoons and pleasant mornings will be the rule. Sunglasses will come in handy as temps climb to near 90 this afternoon. Your evening plans look fantastic with clear skies and comfortable temps. Lows by daybreak tomorrow will reach the low/mid 60s.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be a near repeat of today, just slightly warmer each day. By Saturday evening/night a well anticipated cold front will be moving into Green Country.

Temperatures behind the front Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler. A refreshing day. Rain chances are low with a lack of moisture, but I still wouldn't rule out a few light showers/sprinkles overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We'll gradually clear out Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy the taste of Fall as it will be short-lived. Temps will rebound back into the 90s in the middle and end of next week.

