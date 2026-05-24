Sunny End To Memorial Day Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — We'll see partly cloudy skies with lots of sunshine. The temperatures will get into the low to mid 80s. Winds out of the NE 5-10 mph.

Great day to go out and enjoy the lakes as well get outside for outdoor activities. Don't forget the water bottle and sunscreen.

Low 60s to start Memorial Day Monday, then mid 80s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours in far eastern Oklahoma.

Mid 60s for lows Tuesday morning, then highs in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and t-storms.

This unsettled pattern will last through next weekend (Wednesday through Sunday). Look for mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and t-storms. Highs around 80° with lows in the 60s.

Have a great and safe rest of your holiday weekend.

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