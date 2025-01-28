Sunny and Warm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly morning, a pleasant afternoon is in store with highs near 60 degrees! Look for mostly sunny skies and calm southwest winds.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s in the morning. By the afternoon highs in the mid 50s with rain chances increasing, mainly in the evening and through the overnight hours.

A wet commute Thursday as widespread rain continues. Most of the rain will clear out by the afternoon with 1-4 inches total across Green Country. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with southeast winds.

Isolated showers Friday but most will stay dry. Partly cloudy skies with breezy northwest winds and highs in the low 50s.

This weekend is looking great with highs in the mid to low 60s with dry conditions and lots of sun.

Have a great day!

