Sunny and Warm to Start the Week

TULSA, OKLA- — Grab the sunglasses out-the-door this morning as some much needed sunshine returns to the area!

We'll keep gusty southwest winds around this morning with calmer conditions expected by this afternoon.

Daytime highs feeling more Spring-like in the lower 70s.

Tonight will remain calm and clear with mild overnight lows in the 40s.

Our warming trend will continue on Tuesday with temperatures back into the 70s over most of the area under a mostly sunny sky.

Partly cloudy by Wednesday with temps remaining mild in the 60s.

Turning mostly cloudy on Thursday and low 50s. Look for scattered rain showers in the area throughout the day.

Partly cloudy once again on Friday and around 50°. Lows near freezing.

