Sunny And Warm Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. By the afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 80s along with mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front arrives Friday with rain chances increasing. We are expected scattered showers starting early Friday morning and continuing throughout the day. Have an umbrella with you as we could see rain showers for the morning commute. As of now, most look to stay dry but we can't rule out a few showers during Friday night football games. Mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging in the 70s to low 90s south of I-40. Gusty northerly winds up to 30 mph.

Isolated storm chances overnight into early Saturday morning but the rest of the day looks dry. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

An increase in cloud coverage Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated rain possible but most are dry for any outdoor plans.

As of now, next week looks dry with highs starting in the low 80s and warming up by the end of the week.

