Sunny and Slightly Cooler Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — ***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM TONIGHT FOR PAWNEE, OSAGE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES***

Strong, gusty northwest winds will continue throughout the day today with gusts from 30-40 mph expected across much of the area.

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of northeast Oklahoma where winds are expected to gust near and over 40 mph this afternoon.

Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler with daytime highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Similar pattern with winds, below average temps and a mostly sunny sky will carry over into Friday with a dry and warmer weekend ahead.

Rain, along with some severe storms likely to start the work week next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --