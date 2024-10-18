Sunny and Seasonal Friday

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly sunny and breezy for Friday with highs near seasonal average in the mid-70s.

Continued fire weather concerns with any outdoor burning strongly discouraged.

Remaining clear this evening with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunny and slightly warmer for Saturday with max temperatures trending in the upper 70s.

Sunshine continues for Sunday with the morning low around 50 degrees and the high getting close to 80 degrees.

We have a decent chance of reaching 80 on Monday with mid-80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows in the 50s to the lower 60s.

Chance for a few showers Monday afternoon and evening.

