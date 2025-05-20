Sunny And Quiet Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Dry weather expected for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Look for lots of sunshine with northwest winds 10-20 mph.

Lots of sunshine again on Wednesday. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out, but most f us will remain dry.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with maybe a shower or storm. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the lower 70s.

A better chance for showers and storms on Friday. Lows stay in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

Over the weekend, morning lows in the low to the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Chance for showers and storms on Saturday and then less of a chance on Sunday. Some severe weather may be possible as well.

