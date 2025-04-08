Sunny and Pleasant Tuesday

Watch Now
***FROST ADVISORY for Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, and Delaware County until 9 AM***

After a cold start this Tuesday morning, a pleasant afternoon is expected with highs in the low 70s. South winds return 5-15 mph with lots of sunshine!

Overnight lows in the low 50s Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 10-25 mph.

The beautiful weather will continue all week, and into the weekend with highs in the 70s!

Over the weekend, Get outside and enjoy! Lows in the upper 40s Saturday and then upper 50s Sunday. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday with a gusty south breeze both days.

Next chance of showers and storms may not arrive until next week.

