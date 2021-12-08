Sunny and Pleasant today

Bundle up this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 50s.
There will be a big warmup for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s with gusty south winds.
A strong cold front moves in Friday night with cooler weather likely for Saturday in the 50s.
