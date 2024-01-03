Sunny and Seasonal Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of patchy freezing fog possible through mid-morning, otherwise mostly sunny and mild for this time of the year with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Calm and clear this evening with overnight lows chilly in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will run close to average with afternoon highs in the upper 40s again for Thursday, along with an increase in cloud coverage ahead of our next storm system arriving by Friday.

This storm system will bring increasing chances for precipitation across the region during the day Friday. Surface temperatures will likely stay too warm for much accumulation of wintry weather, but a low chance for some snow will be possible, mainly for areas near the Oklahoma Kansas border eastward through the higher terrain of far northwest Arkansas.

Another system will sweep through Monday and Tuesday of next week. We'll be warm enough for all rain Monday, but as colder air wraps into the system Tuesday, it's possible parts of the region could see a mix or a change to all snow. Still too early to know any details, but worth watching. We'll keep you posted.

