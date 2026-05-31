Sunny and Hot Start To June

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with the high up to 94°. The heat index up to 102° in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

On Monday, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Heat index up to around 100°. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with a small chance of isolated showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Increasing chances of showers and storms starting Thursday with highs sitting in the mid to upper 80s. Those chances will continue to increase going into Friday and the rest of the weekend with highs sitting in the mid to upper 80s.

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