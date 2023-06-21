Summer begins today at 9:58 AM

*** HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 9 PM ***

Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees remain a concern with a large swath of Green Country still without power. Heat stress levels will be higher than normal. Please check on people you know who may still be without power.

Until power can be fully restored, the heat will continue to be a concern. Highs in the low/mid 90s for today. Temperatures may drop slightly tomorrow and Friday before heating back up into the weekend.

As far as storm chances, a complex of storms in Kansas this morning might make a run into northwest parts of Green Country this afternoon. We are keeping the chance of storms in the forecast for areas along and north of I-44. We'll see additional slight chances on Friday and can't rule out a chance of storms over the weekend either. With a hot and humid air mass in place and mid/upper level flow out of the northwest, a small ripple in that flow can sometimes spark a few storms. We'll adjust the odds as we get closer.

Stay hydrated, stay cool as best as possible, and stay safe the next few days.

