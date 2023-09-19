Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight

TULSA, Okla — Waking up to a few showers and storms this morning across Green Country. These will diminish toward midday, then look for storms to redevelop this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms may be possible, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threat. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well as storms may linger overnight into tomorrow morning. Stay weather-aware today and into tonight.

As of now, it appears storm chances should lower into Wednesday afternoon. However, the stormy pattern will remain, with more storms likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Another system is set to approach Friday into Saturday, bringing more storm chances. We'll fine-tune the timing of these storm chances as we get closer. Severe weather may be possible as well.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

