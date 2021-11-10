Strong Storms Possible Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move into the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Isolated marginally severe storms will be possible, with locally heavy rainfall.
Cooler temperatures behind the front can be expected for the end of the work week.
