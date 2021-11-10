Watch
Strong Storms Possible Today

Much Cooler Finish to Work Week
Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 08:37:09-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move into the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Isolated marginally severe storms will be possible, with locally heavy rainfall.

Cooler temperatures behind the front can be expected for the end of the work week.

