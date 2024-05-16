Strong storms possible through sunrise

TULSA, OKLA- — Some rain and thunder will remain possible for the morning drive, but expect the coverage to weaken after sunrise. By the afternoon, a few isolated storms may redevelop, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs near seasonal in the upper 70s.

Another round of showers and storms look possible this evening and into Friday. Highs tomorrow return to the upper 70s.

We dry off this weekend but those temperatures really warm up with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The warmth will stay with us to start next week with the latest data now bringing a cold front in by midweek. As the cold front moves in, a few storms will be possible by Tuesday PM into Tuesday night. We'll keep a lingering storm chance in the forecast to finish the week as well.

