Strong South Winds Today

Warm temperatures next few days
Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 08:00:39-05

***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT***

Strong south winds will continue all day with gusts to 45 mph. Temperatures climbing near 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud coverage increases on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, breezy south winds.

Cloudy conditions continue Friday with mid 50s.

The weekend looks fantastic with 60s as highs!

Next chance for rain and looks to come Monday, more details as we get closer.

