Strong South Winds Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Strong south winds will continue throughout the day. Gusts up to 45 mph ahead of a cold front. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s with more cloud coverage.

A cold front moves in from the west through the overnight hours with a slight chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. For many of us, the front will move through dry.

Autumn returns behind the front with a gusty northwest breeze Friday. Highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will hold into the 60s! Weekend lows will be chilly...in the low/mid 40s.

Keep the sweaters and jackets for the start of next week as temperatures look to stay chilly!

