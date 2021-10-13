Strong Line of Showers/Storms this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — A line of thunderstorms moving east through the area this morning bringing brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Widely scattered showers ad scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon hours with daytime highs around 80 degrees.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast tomorrow through Friday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible which could lead to some isolated flooding.

Once this system finally makes its way out will allow more fall-like temperatures to settle for the upcoming weekend.

