Stormy Tuesday Morning

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40 UNTIL 10 AM***

***FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL OF THE AREA UNTIL 7 AM THURSDAY***

Rain gear will be needed today as showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe as a cold front sweeps through this morning. Additional strong storms possible later this evening as well. Primary threat is wind and hail with some of these storms. Flash flooding is also a concern with all the rain we have seen. Afternoon highs near 70° with S/N winds 5-15 mph.

Keep the rain gear for Wednesday as more showers and storms continue. A few could be severe mainly towards our southern counties. Highs in the low 70s with southeast winds 10-15 mph. Between Tuesday and Wednesday we could see widespread 2-5" of rain.

Storms will slowly move out Thursday morning with some more sunshine.

Can't rule out a passing shower or storm Friday, but the severe risk will remain very low. Just in time for the weekend expect a beautiful and dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

