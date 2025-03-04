Stormy Tuesday Commute

***WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA 12 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 12 PM ON WEDNESDAY***

A wet commute as showers and storms continue to push east. A few could be severe but that looks to be for our eastern counties. Gusty southwest winds 15-35 mph with highs in the low 60s.

Lows down to the mid 30s Wednesday morning behind a cold front. Highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds 15-30 mph.

We are looking at a freeze Thursday morning with lows around 30° in the Tulsa metro area. Colder down to the 20s in outlying spots. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s with more clouds pushing through the region.

Friday starts with upper 40s. Ahead of another cold front, look for highs in the mid-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies. Quite gusty

Behind that front on Saturday, lows down to the upper 30s with highs in the 50s. Partly cloudy.

On Sunday, lows still in the 30s with highs in the 60s.

