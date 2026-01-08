Stormy Thursday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the umbrella as much-needed rain is expected this Thursday morning! Showers and storms increase in coverage around 7 AM. A severe storm or two possible this morning into early afternoon. Main threats would be wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1.5" diameter hail. A tornado threat is very low, but not zero. This will not be a widespread severe weather event, but but a couple of storms may be worth watching.

This system will clear out by late afternoon and early evening with gusty winds behind a cold front. Temperatures this afternoon in the low 70s.

Overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 50s and northeast winds at 5-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Some data hints a few showers or an area of light rain may be possible late Friday into Friday night, and a band of accumulating snow will likely exist from northwest Oklahoma northeast into Kansas, but we should stay warm enough to keep it liquid here.

The weekend looks dry with cool to chilly temperatures! Low 50s on Saturday and mid 40s for highs on Sunday with lows across Green Country near and below freezing.

