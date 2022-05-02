Stormy Start to the Week

TULSA, Okla — Showers and thunderstorms are already ongoing across Green Country this morning. The severe threat should remain low this morning and through midday, but a marginally severe storm with gusty winds and hail can't be ruled out.

The higher threat for severe weather arrives late this afternoon into this evening. We'll be closely monitoring any storms that develop in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas mid-afternoon that will move in our direction.

All threats of severe weather possible including large hail, damaging gusty winds, and tornadoes will be possible with these storms, especially as they first develop. By late tonight, as storms begin to merge into a line, the damaging wind threat will become the main threat.

We catch a break on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures holding in the 60s°.

Then more storm chances Wednesday that may possibly linger into Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s.

80-degree weather looks to return for Mother's Day Weekend.

