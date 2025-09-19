Stormy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — We’re tracking a few showers and storms this morning with drier conditions for the afternoon. Highs a little more mild for this time of year in the mid-80s.

Mostly to partly clear this evening with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Additional chances for showers and storms will be possible for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The first day of Fall is on Monday and we look to remain unsettled through the first half of next week. Daily chances for showers and storms will remain with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

