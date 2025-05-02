Stormy Friday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms continue this morning for a wet commute across the area. Thankfully, heaviest rain is already starting to move out. Flooding will remain a concern so make sure you take it easy as you head out. Most look to be dry for any Friday afternoon and evening plans. We are keeping a chance for an isolated shower but not everyone will see rain later. Afternoon highs near 70° with northwest winds 10-15 mph.

A dry weekend ahead with lots of sunshine! Look for a cool start Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s and highs near 70 degrees. Very similar conditions for Sunday as well.

Monday morning temperatures in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Staying dry with highs in the low 70s and southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Showers and storms increase Tuesday with more widespread conditions. Look for highs in the upper 60s with east winds 10-15 mph.

Keeping slight rain chances Wednesday and Thursday but we will keep you posted on the latest as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!

