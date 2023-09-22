Storms this morning; Sunshine returns this afternoon

TULSA, Okla — A wet morning drive for a lot of us as scattered showers and storms move across Green Country. Overall severe threat is low this morning, but not zero. Locally heavy rain with localized flooding will be possible. We should dry out west to east through the morning and afternoon, and high school football games are good to go this evening and tonight! Highs in the low/mid 80s.

The active weather pattern remains with an increasing severe threat Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts and hail are going to be the primary severe threats. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well. We’ll continue to fine tune and update the severe threat as we get closer. A few showers and storms may linger into Sunday, especially south, as the system pushes moves through.

A quieter and dry weather pattern will arrive for next week with highs in the mid 80s!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

