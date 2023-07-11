Storms south to start; Hot and humid finish

TULSA, Okla — Those of you south of Tulsa will need and umbrella this morning as a complex of rain and storms moves through. We'll dry out through midday and early afternoon. How slow of fast the sun returns will determine how quick we warm up this afternoon. Some of us may hold in the 80s with other locations in the low 90s. Heat index values may be as high as 100F.

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity builds in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Expect highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the 105F to 115F range. Heat Advisories will likely be needed! Our only hope to cool down will be chances for a few showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

A front and storm chances into the weekend should keep the temps in check. Don't cancel any plans, but keep an eye to the sky both Saturday and Sunday.

