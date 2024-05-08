Storms For Some This Morning

TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will slowly move across our area this morning that could produce a few showers and storms. The main focus will be for far northeast Oklahoma. As the front moves across Green Country expect mostly dry conditions for the afternoon. Storms look to develop for far southeast Oklahoma by late this evening. These storms could be strong to severe. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

A quiet pattern in store starting Thursday through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather for any outdoor plans!

Take advantage of the dry conditions before rain chances increase next week. Starting late Sunday through early next week, rain and storm chances increase. We will have more details as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

