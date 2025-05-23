Storms Continue Through Memorial Day

***FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Cherokee, Adair, and Sequoyah until 7 pm Monday***

Keep the rain gear with you Friday as a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Severe threat should remain low, but a marginal wind and hail threat will exist. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with southeast winds 10-20 mph.

Chances for showers and storms will go up again overnight Friday night into Saturday morning as a complex of of storms moves in from the northwest. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and some hail. If you have plans into Saturday afternoon, we'll keep a slight chance for an isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another round of storms will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with a wind and hail threat. Highs Sunday will once again return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

As a strong cold front will move through later Sunday night into early Monday morning with more storms likely. Lows around 60° and then highs in the low 70s on your Memorial Day Monday. Rainfall amounts of 2" to 6" may lead to some flooding issues. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect into Memorial Day.

The lakes could become quite dangerous at times this holiday weekend with lightning and strong winds. Keep it tuned to our latest forecasts and stay safe!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

