Storm Potential Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and humid start to the week with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy south winds. Most of the day will be dry but going into tonight, we do have a chance for storms, some could be strong to severe. Storm development is not guaranteed, as a cap will be in place over the region through much of the afternoon. However, if storms manage to develop, the environmental conditions are supportive of high-impact weather: very large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and tornadoes. The latest thinking is that a few storms will manage to develop, and these will need to be watched closely. Be sure to stay weather aware and check in with your 2 News Weather Team throughout today for the latest.

Rain gear needed Tuesday and Wednesday as more widespread rain expected. For Tuesday, showers and storms throughout the day, some could be strong to severe as a cold front sweeps through. South winds becoming north 5-15 mph with highs in the mid to low 70s. Flash flooding is going to be a concern with all the rain we've seen and could see.

Heavy rain continues Wednesday with a marginal risk for storms. Highs remain in the low 70s with breezy south winds.

Storms will slowly move out Thursday morning with some more sunshine.

Mostly dry weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

