Storm Chances To Start The Work Week

TULSA, Okla — Grab an umbrella and keep it on standby today. Not everyone gets rain, but a few storms will develop. Expect a slight chance this morning, with a few more developing in the daytime heating by early afternoon.

A few stronger storms will also be possible with a wind and hail threat. Widespread severe weather is not expected however. Locally, someone may pick up some heavy rain, but this is a setup to where another neighbor may completely miss out.

We'll keep a slight storm chance in the forecast tomorrow as a cold front sweeps through.

Despite a cold front moving through, we won't see much of a difference with high temperatures this week. Low/mid 90s will be the rule all week. What we will notice are the humidity levels dropping behind the front. Hot, but not as humid.

Some mugginess will return over the weekend with a slight chance of a pop-up storm by Sunday.

