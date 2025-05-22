Storm Chances Through Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. — We will see more cloud coverage today with temperatures in the low 60s this morning. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with easterly winds 5-15 mph. Widely scattered showers and storms early afternoon and will push south. There could be a wind and hail threat mainly south of I-40.

Keep the rain gear with you Friday. Chance for more showers and storms with mainly a wind and hail threat with some storms. Lows in the 50s with highs in the 70s.

It could become quite stormy Saturday and Sunday with strong to severe storm chances. Lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

A strong cold front will move through later Sunday night into early Monday morning with those severe storm chances. Lows around 60° and then highs in the low 70s on your Memorial Day Monday.

The lakes could become quite dangerous at times this holiday weekend with lightning and strong winds. Keep it tuned to our latest forecasts. Stay safe out there

