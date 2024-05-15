TULSA, Okla. — Showers for some this morning but the majority of the day will be dry. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Storm chances increase tonight through early Thursday morning. A few strong to severe storms look possible, especially along and north of I-44. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a localized flood threat are the main concerns. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero.

How storms evolve Wednesday night into Thursday morning will determine our chances Thursday, but another wave looks possible by late Thursday into Friday morning. the severe threat looks lower with this storm chances.

We dry off this weekend but those temperatures really warm up with highs in the upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The warmth will stay with us much of next week, and we'll also have to monitor a few storm chances as well. Conditions are such if we see storms there will likely be some severe weather potential as well.

