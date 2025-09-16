Storm Chances Increase This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday is looking hot again this afternoon. Highs back in the low 90s with calm south winds and mix of sun and cloud. Isolated rain chances this evening but most remaining dry.

Lows in the upper 60s Wednesday with mostly dry conditions in the morning. By the afternoon, highs in the low 90s with calm south winds. More scattered storms by the afternoon and continue through the night.

A wet start Thursday morning with storms moving through. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. We will see a break from the rain before more storms move in by the evening/overnight into Friday morning.

A few storms early Friday morning before we dry out by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Looking at the last weekend of summer, highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Isolated rain chances Saturday and more scattered Sunday by the evening.

Storms continue through the first day of fall!

