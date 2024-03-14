Watch Now
Storm Chances Increase this Afternoon

Highest chance for severe storms will be south and east of I-44
Posted at 7:03 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 08:25:25-04

TULSA, Okla — Starting off the day with warm and muggy conditions. Afternoon highs near 80 degrees with gusty south winds.

A cold front will move across Green Country this afternoon and evening increasing our chances for showers and storms. Highest chances for storms south and east of I-44. Strong to severe storms expected to develop in the afternoon and continue through tonight. All severe threats are possible. Make sure you are keeping up with the latest data and stay weather aware!

Expect cooler temperatures for Friday and into St. Patrick's Day weekend with high holding in the low/mid 60s. Overall, should be pleasant for any St. Patrick's Day festivities! A reinforcing shot of cooler arrives in time to start next week with highs in the 50s on Monday, but a quick rebound with 70s coming back by midweek.

